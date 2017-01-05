|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; John DeShazier: Saints rookies Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara being thrown into the fire John DeShazier Senior Writer NewOrleansSaints.com @JohnDeShazie Theres no time for a honeymoon period, and there are no players more pleased with that than New Orleans Saints rookies ...
08-02-2017
AsylumGuido
John DeShazier: Saints rookies Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara being thrown into the fire
John DeShazier
Senior Writer
NewOrleansSaints.com
@JohnDeShazie
Theres no time for a honeymoon period, and there are no players more pleased with that than New Orleans Saints rookies Ryan Ramczyk and Alvin Kamara.
Ramczyk, an offensive tackle and the second of the Saints two first-round picks (No. 32 overall), and Kamara, a running back and the teams third-round pick (No. 67), were expected to factor into New Orleans offensive plans this season. But it appears that the prominence with which they could factor especially Ramczyk has increased as training camp has progressed at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
While Kamara figured into the equation as the Saints change-of-pace back behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson and Kamaras receiving skills, shiftiness and running ability have been as good or better than advertised Ramczyk, who was drafted with the premise of apprenticing under Zach Strief at right tackle, has been given a chance to be the Saints season-opening starter at left tackle, due to Terron Armsteads injury.
It would mean a ton, said Ramczyk, who played left tackle in college at Wisconsin. I have a long way to go yet, theres still a lot of stuff I need to do to secure that position, but that would definitely mean a lot.
I wasnt sure what to expect, how many reps I would be getting at (starter). But Im happy with what it is right now.
Ramczyk (6 feet 6, 314 pounds) said playing his collegiate position has helped his transition to the NFL.
It felt a little bit more comfortable, just because thats where I played in college, he said. Im continuing to work here, and perfect that even more. Just have to continue to work on it.
Kamara (5-10, 215) also has a chance to settle in as the primary player at his position. Ingram and Peterson also will factor into the passing game, but perhaps not as much as the versatile Tennessee rookie.
Right now, every day is a learning opportunity, just trying to get more in tune and more comfortable with the play calls, Kamara said. Thats the main thing. Right when you think you know something, youve got to go back over it. So, just every day, continuing to go over what I think I know and continuing to learn and listen to the older guys.
Among the veterans dispensing advice is quarterback Drew Brees, whom Kamara occasionally will be tasked with helping protect.
Youve got to do it, youve got to protect that man back there, he said. Cant let anybody touch Drew, so Im going to take pride in that, being able to stick my face in there.
More here ...
|08-02-2017, 05:25 PM
Re: John DeShazier: Saints rookies Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara being thrown into the fire
Re: John DeShazier: Saints rookies Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara being thrown into the fire
