Rating: (0 votes - average) Saints giving defensive end Alex Okafor chance to help with interior rush



By Josh Katzenstein

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints are still determining which of their edge rushers will be able to make the biggest impact this season, but as they search for methods to pressure the quarterback, coaches are looking at other ways for the defensive ends to get on the field.



Alex Okafor has worked as the starting right defensive end for much of training camp, but he's also moved inside recently in the Saints' "Nascar" package -- a substitution group with an extra dose of speed.



A defensive end rushing from the inside is hardly unique, but if Okafor or another edge player can make an impact on the interior, it could be of huge importance for the Saints, especially with top defensive tackle Nick Fairley out for the season.



Okafor gained some experience playing inside last year with the Arizona Cardinals, so this isn't a new look for him.



"I got some pretty good experience last year, and I'm just trying to carry that over," he said.



When Okafor moves inside in the sub package, Hau'oli Kikaha has replaced him as the starter on the edge. Rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson also received some work on the interior before missing the past few practices.



"Inside when rushing everything happens ...



