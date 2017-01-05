|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will this year be different? Does it really make a difference?...
|08-09-2017, 08:51 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,680
Blog Entries: 29
|
The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
Will this year be different? Does it really make a difference?
|08-09-2017, 08:54 AM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,062
|
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
I think it will be different. Does it matter? Usually I would say no, but given the depth of the squad our third string should be able to handle the Browns. If they can't then it does mean something.
|08-09-2017, 09:12 AM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,720
|
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
We also went 7-9 both years so I'd say something needs to change and it should start with setting the tone early and winning in the preseason.
|08-09-2017, 09:18 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,788
|
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
I think it matters but only in things which can't be measured; morale, confidence, trusting others. Have we won all of them before and had a horrible season? Yes we have. I remember a few years ago one player was making 90% of the tackles in the last preseason game which to me said a lot about the defensive tea leaves. If we are losing like that then yeah, it matters.
|08-09-2017, 09:29 AM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,669
|
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
Other than seeing how a few of the rookies with high exceptions work out, I don't think the first preseason game means too much. I do think the Saints need to show some level of dominance on D against the Texans' and Ravens' #1 offenses if we want to avoid another 7-9 season.
