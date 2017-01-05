Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,788

Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16 I think it matters but only in things which can't be measured; morale, confidence, trusting others. Have we won all of them before and had a horrible season? Yes we have. I remember a few years ago one player was making 90% of the tackles in the last preseason game which to me said a lot about the defensive tea leaves. If we are losing like that then yeah, it matters. ChrisXVI likes this.