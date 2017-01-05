Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will this year be different? Does it really make a difference?...

#1
The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
Will this year be different? Does it really make a difference?
#2
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
I think it will be different. Does it matter? Usually I would say no, but given the depth of the squad our third string should be able to handle the Browns. If they can't then it does mean something.
#3
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
We also went 7-9 both years so I'd say something needs to change and it should start with setting the tone early and winning in the preseason.
#4
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
I think it matters but only in things which can't be measured; morale, confidence, trusting others. Have we won all of them before and had a horrible season? Yes we have. I remember a few years ago one player was making 90% of the tackles in the last preseason game which to me said a lot about the defensive tea leaves. If we are losing like that then yeah, it matters.
#5
Re: The Saints did not win a single preseason game in '15 or '16
Other than seeing how a few of the rookies with high exceptions work out, I don't think the first preseason game means too much. I do think the Saints need to show some level of dominance on D against the Texans' and Ravens' #1 offenses if we want to avoid another 7-9 season.
