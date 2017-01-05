Saints signed undrafted rookie receiver De'Quan Hampton



another camp body... The Saints signed undrafted rookie receiver De'Quan Hampton from USC and waived second-year receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert with an injury designation. Hampton is a big receiver who was listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds at USC. But he played sparingly, with just 22 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. Also, Saints TE John Phillips passed his physical and is now cleared to begin practicing after recovering from appendicitis.