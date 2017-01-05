|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Does anyone listen to the games on 870? I have to sometimes and Deuce is an absolutely horrible color guy. He has zero enthusiasm and zero chemistry with Jim Henderson. Henderson has even taken to screwing with him a little ...
|
|
08-14-2017, 11:09 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,024
|
Deuce and Jim Henderson
Does anyone listen to the games on 870? I have to sometimes and Deuce is an absolutely horrible color guy. He has zero enthusiasm and zero chemistry with Jim Henderson. Henderson has even taken to screwing with him a little bit and it goes completely over his head. He says the same **** over and over again.
Loved the guy as a player but good god he is aweful.
I knew Hokie would be hard to replace but there has to be an alternative
I wish they would move Kristian Garic up from the sidelines. Deuce seems better suited for that anyway.
|
"Where life had no value, death, sometimes, had its price. That is why the bounty killers appeared."
|
|
|