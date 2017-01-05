Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Deuce and Jim Henderson

Does anyone listen to the games on 870? I have to sometimes and Deuce is an absolutely horrible color guy. He has zero enthusiasm and zero chemistry with Jim Henderson. Henderson has even taken to screwing with him a little ...

Deuce and Jim Henderson
Does anyone listen to the games on 870? I have to sometimes and Deuce is an absolutely horrible color guy. He has zero enthusiasm and zero chemistry with Jim Henderson. Henderson has even taken to screwing with him a little bit and it goes completely over his head. He says the same **** over and over again.
Loved the guy as a player but good god he is aweful.
I knew Hokie would be hard to replace but there has to be an alternative

I wish they would move Kristian Garic up from the sidelines. Deuce seems better suited for that anyway.
"Where life had no value, death, sometimes, had its price. That is why the bounty killers appeared."
