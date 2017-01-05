The Dude Site Donor 2016

Deuce and Jim Henderson Does anyone listen to the games on 870? I have to sometimes and Deuce is an absolutely horrible color guy. He has zero enthusiasm and zero chemistry with Jim Henderson. Henderson has even taken to screwing with him a little bit and it goes completely over his head. He says the same **** over and over again.

Loved the guy as a player but good god he is aweful.

I knew Hokie would be hard to replace but there has to be an alternative



I wish they would move Kristian Garic up from the sidelines. Deuce seems better suited for that anyway.