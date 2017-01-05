jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Re: Vonn Bell 'pushing himself' to become playmaker, spark 'splash plays' in Saints secondary So glad to hear he's doing what he's contracted to do...



His "emergence" allowed us to finally break with Loomis' clusterf*ck mistake of Jairus Byrd...



Emergence is probably too strong a word, maybe just plain availability would be more appropriate...



Still question using two draft picks to get him; he needs to produce in a big way this season or...



We're looking at extending Vaccaro and Marcus Williams becoming the starting free safety this year...