Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If you can only keep one, then who and why? Due to our depth at RB, I'm on the fence between keeping Lewis and Bighill. Lewis is like a hummingbird out there with some pretty good hands. Bighill's a seventy ...

Old 08-27-2017, 10:50 AM   #1
If you can only keep one, then who and why?

Due to our depth at RB, I'm on the fence between keeping Lewis and Bighill. Lewis is like a hummingbird out there with some pretty good hands. Bighill's a seventy mile an hour tree stump.
Old 08-27-2017, 10:55 AM   #2
Re: Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?
Bighill... but we keep Lewis also.
Old 08-27-2017, 11:16 AM   #3
Re: Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?
one more game to go
Old 08-27-2017, 11:25 AM   #4
Re: Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?
one more game to go
All three should get some extended time in that one.
Old 08-27-2017, 11:25 AM   #5
Re: Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?
Definitely between Bighill and Lewis.
Old 08-27-2017, 11:41 AM   #6
Re: Lewis, Lasco or Bighill?
I would answer but I'm freaking dying here from this:

Originally Posted by Seer1 View Post
Bighill's a seventy mile an hour tree stump.
LOL
