Lewis, Lasco or Bighill? If you can only keep one, then who and why?



Due to our depth at RB, I'm on the fence between keeping Lewis and Bighill. Lewis is like a hummingbird out there with some pretty good hands. Bighill's a seventy mile an hour tree stump.