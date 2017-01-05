Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?

Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game....

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-30-2017, 11:30 AM   #1
100th Post
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Nashville
Posts: 407
Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game.
jonnyrotten is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 11:32 AM   #2
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,883
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 11:33 AM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,285
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Unless travel is unsafe for the Ravens, I think it's still on.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 11:33 AM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,829
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
Beastmode likes this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 11:41 AM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,285
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
You think those 53 spots are already locked down? I bet SP wants to see one more game from the "bubble guys" before making a decision.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Soon-to-be free agent Drew Brees takes note of Matthew Staffords contract | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:47 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts