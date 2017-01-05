|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-30-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Nashville
Posts: 407
|
Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game.
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-30-2017, 11:32 AM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,883
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
|08-30-2017, 11:33 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,829
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
|08-30-2017, 11:41 AM
|#5
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,285
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|