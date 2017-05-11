|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NOV 7th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 9 Saints move up to #3 NFL 2017 Computer Ratings Rank, Team, Strength of Schedule, Record #1 New England #14 6-2 #2 Philadelphia #27 8-1 - Played one of the easiest schedules in the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-07-2017, 10:09 AM
|#1
|
BS Since 2003!!
|
Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings
NOV 7th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 9
Saints move up to #3
NFL 2017 Computer Ratings
Rank, Team, Strength of Schedule, Record
#1 New England #14 6-2
#2 Philadelphia #27 8-1 - Played one of the easiest schedules in the league.
#3 Saints #10 6-2
SAINTS PREDICTIONS NEXT 6 GAMES
Two other teams to win six straight following an 0-2 start both went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Saints are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win six straight games immediately following an 0-2 start.
The Saints have no weaknesses and are strong at all the key spots on the team.
Next 6 games... Saints go 6-0 and will be 12-2 and will be the most complete team in the league.
Saints 2018 Superbowl run story.
Saints will play Buffalo in Buffalo. Buffalo has a good record but
have only played the 29 easiest schedule in the league.
19 Buffalo Bills =5 3 0 (29) in Buffalo
Skins have played the hardest schedule so far.
15 Washington Redskins =4 4 0 ( 1) in Superdome
The Rams also look good but have played an easy schedule too.
They are back in LA... this means I hate them again.
9 Los Angeles Rams = 6 2 0 (28) in LA
Carolina is always a problem but is in the Dome.
11 Carolina Panthers =6 3 0 ( 8) in Superdome
Falcons are done. They won't make the playoffs. 1-4 in last 5 games.
14 Atlanta Falcons =4 4 0 (11) in Atlanta
Saints will lockup the division and easily win this game.
27 New York Jets =4 5 0 (24) in Superdome
The final 2 games are Atlanta at home and the Bucs on the road.
No telling what will happen with the Bucs game because it will
be meaningless.
Saints show Falcons how to beat the Patriots in the Superbowl.
That's all of our prayer Jesus... We trust you can make it happen.
|
Last edited by foreverfan; 11-07-2017 at 10:30 AM..
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-07-2017, 10:12 AM
|#2
|
BS Since 2003!!
|
Re: Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings
Oh yea... we are #9 in ESPN POLLS but I know nobody gives a crap about those FAKE POLLS.
They still have Dallas above us.
|11-07-2017, 10:29 AM
|#3
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,412
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings
No Pit of Misery!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85218-saints-3-usa-today-jeff-sagarin-nfl-computer-power-ratings.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings
|This thread
|Refback
|11-07-2017 10:30 AM
|2
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|11-07-2017 10:22 AM
|3