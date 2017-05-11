foreverfan BS Since 2003!!

Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings NOV 7th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 9



Saints move up to #3



NFL 2017 Computer Ratings



Rank, Team, Strength of Schedule, Record



#1 New England #14 6-2

#2 Philadelphia #27 8-1 - Played one of the easiest schedules in the league.

#3 Saints #10 6-2



SAINTS PREDICTIONS NEXT 6 GAMES



Two other teams to win six straight following an 0-2 start both went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Saints are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win six straight games immediately following an 0-2 start.



The Saints have no weaknesses and are strong at all the key spots on the team.

Next 6 games... Saints go 6-0 and will be 12-2 and will be the most complete team in the league.



Saints 2018 Superbowl run story.



Saints will play Buffalo in Buffalo. Buffalo has a good record but

have only played the 29 easiest schedule in the league.

19 Buffalo Bills = 5 3 0 (29) in Buffalo



Skins have played the hardest schedule so far.

15 Washington Redskins = 4 4 0 ( 1) in Superdome



The Rams also look good but have played an easy schedule too.

They are back in LA... this means I hate them again.

9 Los Angeles Rams = 6 2 0 (28) in LA



Carolina is always a problem but is in the Dome.

11 Carolina Panthers = 6 3 0 ( 8) in Superdome



Falcons are done. They won't make the playoffs. 1-4 in last 5 games.

14 Atlanta Falcons = 4 4 0 (11) in Atlanta



Saints will lockup the division and easily win this game.

27 New York Jets = 4 5 0 (24) in Superdome



The final 2 games are Atlanta at home and the Bucs on the road.

No telling what will happen with the Bucs game because it will

be meaningless.



Saints show Falcons how to beat the Patriots in the Superbowl.











That's all of our prayer Jesus... We trust you can make it happen.



