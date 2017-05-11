|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|
|
|11-13-2017, 12:19 PM
This 2017 team is different
Pay attention to how close this team is. No jealousy or selfishness from any players on this team. That's why I think it was a good idea to get rid of Adrian Peterson. After Trey Edmunds scored his touchdown, Mark Ingram was in his face, congratulating him, and patting his helmet Etc. The whole team was happy for him. These players are playing for each other, and they are all supporting each other and are genuinely happy for each others' success and accomplishments.
|11-13-2017, 12:29 PM
Re: This 2017 team is different
Originally Posted by 44ChampsA very good observation. Its rare to see a team like this where guys seem to genuinly like eachother.
