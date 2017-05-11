44Champs Site Donor

Join Date: Dec 2010 Posts: 1,822

This 2017 team is different Pay attention to how close this team is. No jealousy or selfishness from any players on this team. That's why I think it was a good idea to get rid of Adrian Peterson. After Trey Edmunds scored his touchdown, Mark Ingram was in his face, congratulating him, and patting his helmet Etc. The whole team was happy for him. These players are playing for each other, and they are all supporting each other and are genuinely happy for each others' success and accomplishments.