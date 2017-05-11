Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page This 2017 team is different

This 2017 team is different

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Pay attention to how close this team is. No jealousy or selfishness from any players on this team. That's why I think it was a good idea to get rid of Adrian Peterson. After Trey Edmunds scored his touchdown, Mark ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By Crusader
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-13-2017, 12:19 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,822
This 2017 team is different
Pay attention to how close this team is. No jealousy or selfishness from any players on this team. That's why I think it was a good idea to get rid of Adrian Peterson. After Trey Edmunds scored his touchdown, Mark Ingram was in his face, congratulating him, and patting his helmet Etc. The whole team was happy for him. These players are playing for each other, and they are all supporting each other and are genuinely happy for each others' success and accomplishments.
44Champs is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-13-2017, 12:29 PM   #2
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,852
Re: This 2017 team is different
Originally Posted by 44Champs View Post
Pay attention to how close this team is. No jealousy or selfishness from any players on this team. That's why I think it was a good idea to get rid of Adrian Peterson. After Trey Edmunds scored his touchdown, Mark Ingram was in his face, congratulating him, and patting his helmet Etc. The whole team was happy for him. These players are playing for each other, and they are all supporting each other and are genuinely happy for each others' success and accomplishments.
A very good observation. Its rare to see a team like this where guys seem to genuinly like eachother.
44Champs likes this.
Crusader is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-13-2017, 12:43 PM   #3
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,788
Blog Entries: 28
Re: This 2017 team is different
Trading Adrian Peterson, a future HOFer, kinda sent a message throughout this locker room...
44Champs likes this.
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game | 'All signs are positive' for Saints running back Daniel Lasco, who was taken to hospital with spine injury »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85359-2017-team-different.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-13-2017 12:35 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts