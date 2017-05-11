triman 500th Post

How did we get here. It takes a combination of luck and skill to win it all in the NFL. Luck Lattimore falling to 11 . Sometimes it's not what you do but what you didn't do. I was all in on getting Butler from the Pats . By not making that move we got a better starter at a huge discount from what kind of contract Butler would have cost. The real luck or genius was we got Ramczyk instead. The way the OL has used it's depth and versatility is nothing short of brilliance. Credit should go to the players as well as their coach.

We had a phenomenal draft . Before Anzalone got injured we had 3 starters on defense. Add in Henderson becoming a versatile rotational DE/DT .Adding four contributors to your defense is a good draft by any standard. The fact that one of them is leading the race for DROK is icing on the cake. And oh yeah we got a future star RB also not bad eh? Five starters in one draft that is Grand slam!



The addition of LB Klien ,Teo, turn a weak position group into a position of strength. Hiring Alex Okafor is looking like a good move also. Credit Mike Nolan for the job he has done with his group. On the opposite side of the field we added Warford an underrated FA move. Ginn is a good replacement for Cooks and seems to improve weekly.



The team has made a concerted move to more balanced approach to our offense. This helps Brees to not have to carry the offense and opens up opportunities for play action and screens.

A great deal of our success on Defense has been with better coverage by our secondary has allowed us to greatly improve our pass rush.



At O and 2 I was ready to fire Payton and start the rebuilding process. Man was I wrong. After the beat down of a decent Bills D I don't see how you can't be thinking playoffs a SB! Crusader likes this.