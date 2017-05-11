|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NOV 14th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 10 NFL 2017 Computer Ratings Never would have ever thought this after week #2. Still waiting on ESPN (Fake Sports Reporting) Poll. _________________________________________ AROUND THE LEAGUE THE SAINTS AND THE PATS ARE THE BEST ...
11-14-2017, 06:06 AM
#1
Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
NOV 14th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 10
NFL 2017 Computer Ratings
Never would have ever thought this after week #2.
Still waiting on ESPN (Fake Sports Reporting) Poll.
AROUND THE LEAGUE THE SAINTS AND THE PATS ARE THE BEST TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE.
This is the best Saints team I have ever seen.
Lets show the Falcons how to beat the Pats in the Superbowl.
New feature that combines multiple computer polls.
Scroll down to the bottom if you visit the link.
Saints vs Pats Numbers
SAINTS
2-2 VS Top 10PATS
1-2 VS Top 10NFL 2017 through games of November 13 Monday - Week No. 10
HOME ADVANTAGE= [ 1.11] [ 0.71] [ 1.50]
COMBO W L T SCHEDL(RANK) VS top 10| VS top16 ELO BLUE
1 New Orleans Saints = 30.41 7 2 0 22.04( 3) 2 2 0| 4 2 0 29.08( 3) 32.36( 2)
2 Philadelphia Eagles = 29.86 8 1 0 18.19( 29) 1 1 0| 3 1 0 30.61( 1) 29.25( 4)
3 New England Patriots = 27.81 7 2 0 20.96( 10) 1 2 0| 2 2 0 27.74( 5) 27.91( 5)
4 Minnesota Vikings = 27.39 7 2 0 20.67( 12) 1 2 0| 3 2 0 28.71( 4) 26.33( 7)
5 Kansas City Chiefs = 27.06 6 3 0 21.86( 5) 2 1 0| 3 2 0 27.50( 7) 26.69( 6)
6 Pittsburgh Steelers = 26.82 7 2 0 19.69( 18) 3 1 0| 3 1 0 30.32( 2) 24.60( 8)
7 Los Angeles Rams = 26.53 7 2 0 16.85( 31) 1 0 0| 2 2 0 23.50( 8) 32.68( 1)
8 Carolina Panthers = 25.85 7 3 0 21.59( 6) 2 2 0| 4 2 0 27.68( 6) 24.39( 9)
9 Jacksonville Jaguars = 24.30 6 3 0 18.59( 27) 1 1 0| 1 1 0 20.99( 14) 29.43( 3)
10 Detroit Lions = 23.60 5 4 0 21.20( 8) 1 3 0| 2 4 0 23.13( 10) 24.11( 10)
Saints def. Bills 47-10 during Week 10, are they the best team in the NFL? | FIRST THINGS FIRST - YouTube
11-14-2017, 06:36 AM
#3
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
Well, it was a good run
11-14-2017, 07:06 AM
#5
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
We have our toughest part of the schedule coming up. Falcons twice, Panthers, Buccaneers and Rams. We also have the Redskins and Jets which are wins in my book and we're against the Rams at home so I would say we'll win that one. Even if we split with the Falcons and win one of the Buccaneers or Panthers games we will end up 12-4 and we win the division with that record. The others would have to win out and that is not possible.
