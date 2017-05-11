CheramieIII Site Donor 2016

Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings We have our toughest part of the schedule coming up. Falcons twice, Panthers, Buccaneers and Rams. We also have the Redskins and Jets which are wins in my book and we're against the Rams at home so I would say we'll win that one. Even if we split with the Falcons and win one of the Buccaneers or Panthers games we will end up 12-4 and we win the division with that record. The others would have to win out and that is not possible. hagan714 likes this.