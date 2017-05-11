Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings

Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NOV 14th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 10 NFL 2017 Computer Ratings Never would have ever thought this after week #2. Still waiting on ESPN (Fake Sports Reporting) Poll. _________________________________________ AROUND THE LEAGUE THE SAINTS AND THE PATS ARE THE BEST ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre
  • 1 Post By CheramieIII

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-14-2017, 06:06 AM   #1
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,524
Blog Entries: 5
Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
NOV 14th TUESDAY - WEEK NO. 10

NFL 2017 Computer Ratings

Never would have ever thought this after week #2.
Still waiting on ESPN (Fake Sports Reporting) Poll.
_________________________________________

AROUND THE LEAGUE THE SAINTS AND THE PATS ARE THE BEST TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE.

This is the best Saints team I have ever seen.
Lets show the Falcons how to beat the Pats in the Superbowl.




New feature that combines multiple computer polls.
Scroll down to the bottom if you visit the link.

Saints vs Pats Numbers

SAINTS
2-2 VS Top 10
4-2 VS Top 16
#03 Strength of Schedule
PATS
1-2 VS Top 10
2-2 VS Top 16
#29 Strength of Schedule
NFL 2017 through games of November 13 Monday - Week No. 10

 HOME ADVANTAGE= [ 1.11] [ 0.71] [ 1.50]
COMBO W L T SCHEDL(RANK) VS top 10| VS top16 ELO BLUE
1 New Orleans Saints = 30.41 7 2 0 22.04( 3) 2 2 0| 4 2 0 29.08( 3) 32.36( 2)
2 Philadelphia Eagles = 29.86 8 1 0 18.19( 29) 1 1 0| 3 1 0 30.61( 1) 29.25( 4)
3 New England Patriots = 27.81 7 2 0 20.96( 10) 1 2 0| 2 2 0 27.74( 5) 27.91( 5)
4 Minnesota Vikings = 27.39 7 2 0 20.67( 12) 1 2 0| 3 2 0 28.71( 4) 26.33( 7)
5 Kansas City Chiefs = 27.06 6 3 0 21.86( 5) 2 1 0| 3 2 0 27.50( 7) 26.69( 6)
6 Pittsburgh Steelers = 26.82 7 2 0 19.69( 18) 3 1 0| 3 1 0 30.32( 2) 24.60( 8)
7 Los Angeles Rams = 26.53 7 2 0 16.85( 31) 1 0 0| 2 2 0 23.50( 8) 32.68( 1)
8 Carolina Panthers = 25.85 7 3 0 21.59( 6) 2 2 0| 4 2 0 27.68( 6) 24.39( 9)
9 Jacksonville Jaguars = 24.30 6 3 0 18.59( 27) 1 1 0| 1 1 0 20.99( 14) 29.43( 3)
10 Detroit Lions = 23.60 5 4 0 21.20( 8) 1 3 0| 2 4 0 23.13( 10) 24.11( 10)
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 06:29 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,830
Blog Entries: 28
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
Noooooo!!!

WillMacKenzie likes this.
jeanpierre is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 06:36 AM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 1,064
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
Well, it was a good run
WillMacKenzie is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 06:48 AM   #4
xan
Professor Crab and
Site Donor 2014
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: Princeton
Posts: 3,250
Blog Entries: 33
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
Omg. Gay. And again, not the sexual gay, the feckless meaningless waste of time gay.
xan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 07:06 AM   #5
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,374
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
We have our toughest part of the schedule coming up. Falcons twice, Panthers, Buccaneers and Rams. We also have the Redskins and Jets which are wins in my book and we're against the Rams at home so I would say we'll win that one. Even if we split with the Falcons and win one of the Buccaneers or Panthers games we will end up 12-4 and we win the division with that record. The others would have to win out and that is not possible.
hagan714 likes this.
CheramieIII is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 07:25 AM   #6
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,579
Blog Entries: 67
Re: Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Computer Power Rankings
talk to me after these games

WAS @ NO
NO @ LA
CAR @ NO
NO @ ATL

Then I will be up for kool aid drinking
hagan714 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Dynamic Duo | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85381-saints-1-both-media-usa-today-computer-power-rankings.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-14-2017 07:34 AM 1
Saints #1 in Both the Media and USA Today Compu... | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-14-2017 07:22 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:35 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts