|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 2 ints, some tackles, and around the ball You would think this guy finally shows up to keep his high salary or for highlight film for his next NFL teams contract...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|12-25-2016, 02:12 AM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 648
|
Jairus Byrd - playing like he might not want a pay cut
2 ints, some tackles, and around the ball
You would think this guy finally shows up to keep his high salary or for highlight film for his next NFL teams contract
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80850-jairus-byrd-playing-like-he-might-not-want-pay-cut.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-25-2016 02:35 AM
|3
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|12-25-2016 02:23 AM
|1