Coach Replacements

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Has there even been a whisper about who may be coming in to replace all of the BFFs? (Best Former Friends)...

01-16-2017, 02:42 PM   #1
Coach Replacements
Has there even been a whisper about who may be coming in to replace all of the BFFs? (Best Former Friends)
01-16-2017, 02:52 PM   #2
Re: Coach Replacements
Nope.

They are probably waiting until after the SB to try luring coaches from other teams.

The firing of the positional coaches, while needed, was a knee jerk reaction. The problem now is, who in the Saints organization can evaluate coaches? We know is not Loomis. We know Payton's modus operandi for evaluating defensive coaches is the "how well the do against my offense?" method. Allen?

We'll see...
01-16-2017, 03:31 PM   #3
Re: Coach Replacements
Though I don't agree that the firing was a knee jerk reaction considering the level of futility we've had over the past four seasons, I do agree that Payton needs to get some serious outside help in the hiring process. Since our SB win it looks like the only thing worse than our defensive performance on the field is Payton's selection of our defensive coaches.
01-16-2017, 03:31 PM   #4
2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
01-16-2017, 03:31 PM   #5
Re: 2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
01-16-2017, 03:39 PM   #6
Re: 2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
I'd like somebody who's associated with more success...

The KC Chiefs have been at the top of the food chain on ST these past few seasons and Olivio has been the Assistant ST Coach...

Kansas City Chiefs: Brock Olivo
01-16-2017, 04:10 PM   #7
Re: Coach Replacements
I agree we need some sparks on this staff. We have faded to black can't even see the gold shining anymore........
01-16-2017, 04:22 PM   #8
Re: Coach Replacements
There's this...

01-16-2017, 04:43 PM   #9
Re: 2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
Head Coach Sean Payton
Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael
Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell
Offensive Line Dan Roushar
Offensive Assistant Brendan Nugent
Quarterbacks Joe Lombardi
Wide Receivers John Morton
Offensive Assistant Ronald Curry
Running Backs Joel Thomas
Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen
Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta
Defensive Assistant Marcus Ungaro
Defensive Line Vacant
Linebackers Vacant
Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young
Secondary Aaron Glenn
Special Teams Coordinator Vacant
Assistant Special Teams Kevin O'Dea
01-16-2017, 06:15 PM   #10
Re: Coach Replacements
The firing of the positional coaches, while needed, was a NECESSARY reaction. The problem now is, who in the Saints organization can evaluate coaches? We know is not Loomis.
We'll see...
FIFY
