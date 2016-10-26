dam1953 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jan 2012 Location: SW Ohio Posts: 1,432

Re: Coach Replacements Originally Posted by Tobias-Reiper Nope.



They are probably waiting until after the SB to try luring coaches from other teams.



The firing of the positional coaches, while needed, was a knee jerk reaction. The problem now is, who in the Saints organization can evaluate coaches? We know is not Loomis. We know Payton's modus operandi for evaluating defensive coaches is the "how well the do against my offense?" method. Allen?



We'll see... Though I don't agree that the firing was a knee jerk reaction considering the level of futility we've had over the past four seasons, I do agree that Payton needs to get some serious outside help in the hiring process. Since our SB win it looks like the only thing worse than our defensive performance on the field is Payton's selection of our defensive coaches.