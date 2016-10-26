|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Has there even been a whisper about who may be coming in to replace all of the BFFs? (Best Former Friends)...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-16-2017, 02:42 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,501
|
Coach Replacements
Has there even been a whisper about who may be coming in to replace all of the BFFs? (Best Former Friends)
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
|01-16-2017, 02:52 PM
|#2
|
Merces Letifer
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,795
|
Re: Coach Replacements
Nope.
They are probably waiting until after the SB to try luring coaches from other teams.
The firing of the positional coaches, while needed, was a knee jerk reaction. The problem now is, who in the Saints organization can evaluate coaches? We know is not Loomis. We know Payton's modus operandi for evaluating defensive coaches is the "how well the do against my offense?" method. Allen?
We'll see...
|01-16-2017, 03:31 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,432
|
Re: Coach Replacements
Originally Posted by Tobias-ReiperThough I don't agree that the firing was a knee jerk reaction considering the level of futility we've had over the past four seasons, I do agree that Payton needs to get some serious outside help in the hiring process. Since our SB win it looks like the only thing worse than our defensive performance on the field is Payton's selection of our defensive coaches.
|01-16-2017, 03:39 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: 2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
I'd like somebody who's associated with more success...
The KC Chiefs have been at the top of the food chain on ST these past few seasons and Olivio has been the Assistant ST Coach...
Kansas City Chiefs: Brock Olivo
|01-16-2017, 04:10 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,365
|
Re: Coach Replacements
I agree we need some sparks on this staff. We have faded to black can't even see the gold shining anymore........
|01-16-2017, 04:43 PM
|#9
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: 2017 New Orleans Saints Coaching Staff
|
Last edited by hagan714; 01-16-2017 at 05:25 PM..
|01-16-2017, 06:15 PM
|#10
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,501
|
Re: Coach Replacements
Originally Posted by Tobias-ReiperFIFY
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81107-coach-replacements.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-16-2017 02:42 PM
|22