If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms With $10 million on the table and just 8 touchdowns scored in two years, the Seattle Seahawks face a tough decision with tight end Jimmy Graham. by John Sigler
01-23-2017, 08:22 PM
CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
With $10 million on the table and just 8 touchdowns scored in two years, the Seattle Seahawks face a tough decision with tight end Jimmy Graham.
by John Sigler Jan 18, 2017, 4:00pm CST
The infamous Jimmy Graham trade and its aftershocks have been felt all around the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. Jimmy Grahams old No. 80 jersey is still an easy find at almost every Goodwill, T.J. Maxx, and Academy Sports Goods from Lafayette, LA to Mobile, AL. Rabid 12s are all over Twitter questioning whether the money invested in the embattled tight end is worth a subpar offensive line.
Graham is on the brink of the last year of a contract painstakingly negotiated in the summer of 2014. The Seahawks can free up $10 million to pursue NFL-quality offensive linemen in free agency by releasing Graham from that contract. Right now, hes the fourth-highest paid player on Seattles 2017 roster with that $10 million cap hit (no dead money involved). Only safety Earl Thomas ($10.4 million), cornerback Richard Sherman ($13.631 million), and quarterback Russell Wilson ($18.8 million) are taking up more of the Seahawks salary cap room.
Simply put, Graham isnt a great fit for the Seahawks offense. He is a much-improved blocker from his first tenure with the Saints and is still a dynamic receiving weapon downfield, on the perimeter, and in the red zone. But quarterback Russell Wilson has been bombarded with pass rushers because the Seahawks have neglected his protection. The Seahawks may be better off reinforcing the line than paying a top-level tight end. For what its worth, wide receiver Doug Baldwin had 30 more targets than Graham despite appearing in the same number of games.
There are prospects in this draft class who are younger, healthier, and cheaper than Graham and could fill in for him. He just turned 30 years old this past November. With nine picks to spend, the Seahawks can efficiently replace him with someone like David Njoku (another Miami Hurricanes tight end), O.J. Howard (Alabama), or Evan Engram (Mississippi).
Should that happen, and Graham be willing to bury the hatchet with his former team, the Saints should welcome him home. The connection he had with Drew Brees was rare and at times unstoppable. With a tight-knit locker room rebuilt in the 2009 championship teams image and other standout receiving threats like Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, and Brandin Cooks, Graham could again be a vital piece in Sean Paytons offense.
The important thing is that the Saints dont need Graham again to field an elite offense. The latest version can do things previous years teams couldnt like win straight-up rather than with mismatches. Bringing Graham back into the fold would be polishing off an already-impressive product.
But before any of that can happen, before big men like Jimmy Graham and Sean Payton can reach across the aisle and reconcile, the ball is in Seattles court. All we can do is watch.
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
01-23-2017, 08:47 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
No thanks, Brees is a better QB without graham, he trusts him far too much and it crippled our offense when they always zeroed in on Graham.
01-23-2017, 09:47 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
01-23-2017, 10:24 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
01-23-2017, 10:39 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
01-23-2017, 10:43 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
He was traded for a reason. He was soft and I haven't seen much if any change.
01-23-2017, 11:01 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
01-23-2017, 11:10 PM
Re: CSC: If cut, Saints should welcome Jimmy Graham home with open arms
Originally Posted by AsylumGuidoI got to agree 100% about Fleener. True Graham would be an upgrade over Fleener and we need a TE badly, I just can't see it being Graham, I might be wrong but I would look high and low before I brought him back because when he got that contract he basically give up.
