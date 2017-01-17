|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Christian McCafferty is a player who would be a really good fit for the saints. He has impressed me with his ability to fill all the requirements running the ball and also as a receiver. He excels at the kick ...
|02-09-2017, 03:37 AM
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 562
STANFORD RB McCAFFERTY
Christian McCafferty is a player who would be a really good fit for the saints. He has impressed me with his ability to fill all the requirements running the ball and also as a receiver.
He excels at the kick returner duty as well. Payton would use him in the same way as Sproles. He can do it all and would be a great weapon in our arsenal. I would not mind giving up a 2nd rd pick for him. Thoughts, opinions?
