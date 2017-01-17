Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 02-09-2017
STANFORD RB McCAFFERTY
Christian McCafferty is a player who would be a really good fit for the saints. He has impressed me with his ability to fill all the requirements running the ball and also as a receiver.
He excels at the kick returner duty as well. Payton would use him in the same way as Sproles. He can do it all and would be a great weapon in our arsenal. I would not mind giving up a 2nd rd pick for him. Thoughts, opinions?
