Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought

So obviously there were some pretty frustrated fans last night. The Saints drafted safety Marcus Williams in round 2, then moved up and drafted RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone and finished the evening with DE Trey Hendrickson. 4 day ...

So obviously there were some pretty frustrated fans last night. The Saints drafted safety Marcus Williams in round 2, then moved up and drafted RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone and finished the evening with DE Trey Hendrickson. 4 day two picks.

Out of them all, the move up and trading next year's 2nd round pick to aquire RB Kamara probably left some people salty. Then they followed it up with getting Anzalone, who apparently has a long injury history. No one really had serious issues with the Hendrickson​ pick.

Well as I looked at the entire draft so far, the Saints have picked defense 4 out of 6 picks. Including CB, S, LB and DE. Most of those were spots everyone can agree needed addressed or at least needed depth. The Saints now have 10 LBs on the roster. Quite a few. So the drafting Anzalone seemed odd, especially when everyone said he's was injury plagued.

I did a little research on Anzalone. He was a five star recruit out of HS. And was a leader on his college teams. He's got good size and speed and can play all three LB spots. As far as his his injury history, he had some shoulder issues in college. But hasn't had any problems since 2014. He started last year and was playing really well before breaking his forearm. If his shoulder stuff is taken care of, the forearm is no BFD to me. In fact, I'm kind of excited to see what he can do. It'll be interesting if the flyer the Saints took on him pans out.

I'm actually happy with the rest of the picks. Kamara and Anzalone were the only head scratchers for me at the time. But I see the interest in Anzalone now.

As far as Kamara goes, the only logic that makes sense is they want to have a third down back that's an upgrade over Cadet.

Anyway, like I said, I feel better about it now. The only thing I still don't like was trading the 2nd round pick next year to move up. But it'll be a late 2nd rounder anyway...cause we're going to the playoffs. So **** it!!

Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
Anzolone was Mayocks 5th best LB, so there is that... And he's supposedly a beast in coverage...
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
And the guy broke his forearm last year. Seriously, you can't say he's prone to that. Muscle pulls and joint issues is one thing. A broken forearm is like blaming someone for a car wreck when the other driver hit them. "Well you were at the wrong place at the wrong time so it's your fault". You can't do that. I'm not worried about the forearm.

Anzalone is a bit of a question mark. He could be very good and I think it was worth the flyer on him.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
The problem with drafting is that this players still have to make the roster.

You can get upset all you want or happy they picked your DE but if he doesn't make the roster what is the point?

The RB is and was a need actually. If you look at the backs we have had in the past the one RB missing is... wait for it... wait for it... REGGIE BUSH/Darren Sproles type back. This guy fills that spot, if he makes it.

I am ok with the drat so far. Lets see who makes the cut.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
Keep in mind we also need depth and ST's players that I think these guys will come in and play.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
I have absolutely no issues at all with the draft so far. We appear to have gotten great value at each selection and addressed needs.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
As far as Kamara goes, the only logic that makes sense is they want to have a third down back that's an upgrade over Cadet.
Don't sleep on Kamara. If you follow Mayock, he had him going to the Packers in Rd #1. 39 inch vertical, runs very good routes and solid vision. In a way, reminds me of "Can't guard Mike Thomas" selection from last year. Played for a school that didn't fully use his talents 100%. Untapped potential and value. Could end up as a stronger, faster version of the great Pierre Thomas.

I think Sean Payton has a solid plan for him in this offense.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
Anzolone was Mayocks 5th best LB, so there is that... And he's supposedly a beast in coverage...
Tape I saw made me think of Ellerbe. He is fast too.
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
Don't sleep on Kamara. If you follow Mayock, he had him going to the Packers in Rd #1. 39 inch vertical, runs very good routes and solid vision. In a way, reminds me of "Can't guard Mike Thomas" selection from last year. Played for a school that didn't fully use his talents 100%. Untapped potential and value. Could end up as a stronger, faster version of the great Pierre Thomas.

I think Sean Payton has a solid plan for him in this offense.
Like this kids speed, catching ability and vision
Re: Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
Keep in mind we also need depth and ST's players that I think these guys will come in and play.
Good point. All these late picks seem a good fit for ST which is also a need. Smart, decent skills and no issues.
