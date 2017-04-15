Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought

Threaded by jnormand 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2003 Location: The Toilet of Idaho Posts: 3,158

Rating: (0 votes - average) So obviously there were some pretty frustrated fans last night. The Saints drafted safety Marcus Williams in round 2, then moved up and drafted RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone and finished the evening with DE Trey Hendrickson. 4 day two picks.



Out of them all, the move up and trading next year's 2nd round pick to aquire RB Kamara probably left some people salty. Then they followed it up with getting Anzalone, who apparently has a long injury history. No one really had serious issues with the Hendrickson​ pick.



Well as I looked at the entire draft so far, the Saints have picked defense 4 out of 6 picks. Including CB, S, LB and DE. Most of those were spots everyone can agree needed addressed or at least needed depth. The Saints now have 10 LBs on the roster. Quite a few. So the drafting Anzalone seemed odd, especially when everyone said he's was injury plagued.



I did a little research on Anzalone. He was a five star recruit out of HS. And was a leader on his college teams. He's got good size and speed and can play all three LB spots. As far as his his injury history, he had some shoulder issues in college. But hasn't had any problems since 2014. He started last year and was playing really well before breaking his forearm. If his shoulder stuff is taken care of, the forearm is no BFD to me. In fact, I'm kind of excited to see what he can do. It'll be interesting if the flyer the Saints took on him pans out.



I'm actually happy with the rest of the picks. Kamara and Anzalone were the only head scratchers for me at the time. But I see the interest in Anzalone now.



As far as Kamara goes, the only logic that makes sense is they want to have a third down back that's an upgrade over Cadet.



Anyway, like I said, I feel better about it now. The only thing I still don't like was trading the 2nd round pick next year to move up. But it'll be a late 2nd rounder anyway...cause we're going to the playoffs. So **** it!!

Attached Thumbnails

Halo, Danno, AsylumGuido and 1 others like this. Last edited by Halo; 04-29-2017 at 10:39 AM ..