|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I know a lot of folks would have been happy with an all defense draft this year, but I think the front office may know exactly what they're doing. The signing of RB Peterson and RG Warford this year, the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|04-30-2017, 03:28 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,814
|
Drew and the 2017 draft
I know a lot of folks would have been happy with an all defense draft this year, but I think the front office may know exactly what they're doing.
The signing of RB Peterson and RG Warford this year, the signing of Fleener last year, and the drafting of O-players like Peat, Mike Thomas, Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk may seem like WTF's to many of us fans, it does something many don't appreciate...
It could and should extend the career of Drew Brees by 2 or 3 additional years.
Drew got hit way too often last year. He had to carry the team. Now we have some players that will not only help carry that load, but will afford Drew the opportunity to not get his teeth kicked in every other game.
And on a side note, IF Drew decides to hang 'em up soon, we'll have a solid O-line and enough offensive weapons to ensure that a rookie QB should be able to succeed without getting his brains scrambled like David Carr did. Its kind of the same situation Dak Prescott stepped in to at Dallas.
Just my 2 cents, or sense, or whatever.
|
The easily offended are easily manipulated
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 11 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|04-30-2017, 04:03 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,156
Blog Entries: 3
|
Re: Drew and the 2017 draft
Totally agree Danno. We will have a good selection of QB's in the 1st round next year:
WalterFootball.com: 2018 NFL Draft: Quarterback Rankings
|04-30-2017, 04:41 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,722
Blog Entries: 5
|
Re: Drew and the 2017 draft
Originally Posted by DannoAll of this.
|04-30-2017, 05:22 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,651
|
Re: Drew and the 2017 draft
Originally Posted by DannoI have been saying this for years. He's never really needed superstar talent around him because he plays at such a high level he makes everyone around him look good. As he ages the addition of a few big playmakers and the right protection will keep our offense going as he ages. I thought we may take a QB in one of the early rounds. I don't think they are very concerned about his replacement right now.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82601-drew-2017-draft.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|04-30-2017 04:14 PM
|9
|Drew and the 2017 draft
|This thread
|Refback
|04-30-2017 03:47 PM
|1