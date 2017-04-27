Danno Site Donor 2014

Truth Addict

Join Date: Dec 2003 Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R) Posts: 21,814

Drew and the 2017 draft I know a lot of folks would have been happy with an all defense draft this year, but I think the front office may know exactly what they're doing.



The signing of RB Peterson and RG Warford this year, the signing of Fleener last year, and the drafting of O-players like Peat, Mike Thomas, Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk may seem like WTF's to many of us fans, it does something many don't appreciate...



It could and should extend the career of Drew Brees by 2 or 3 additional years.



Drew got hit way too often last year. He had to carry the team. Now we have some players that will not only help carry that load, but will afford Drew the opportunity to not get his teeth kicked in every other game.



And on a side note, IF Drew decides to hang 'em up soon, we'll have a solid O-line and enough offensive weapons to ensure that a rookie QB should be able to succeed without getting his brains scrambled like David Carr did. Its kind of the same situation Dak Prescott stepped in to at Dallas.



Just my 2 cents, or sense, or whatever. saintfan, AllSaints, saintsfan1976 and 4 others like this.