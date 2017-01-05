WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Damn you Payton! Totally fu$$ed this team up when he let Caroll get in his head in 2014. And now this entire fanbase is pointing to as many flaws as possible.



Screwed our defenses with his crap trying to be like Seattle.



Completely neglected the oline position.



The fans are divided and I'm not sure where I stand because of this loon on the sideline.