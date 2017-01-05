|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Do like Farve and take it light. Would be a shame for him to get injured and he is getting older. Already knows playbook backwards and forwards....
|
|
|07-15-2017, 08:20 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,804
|
Should Brees sit out training camp?
Do like Farve and take it light. Would be a shame for him to get injured and he is getting older. Already knows playbook backwards and forwards.
|
|07-15-2017, 08:34 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,605
Blog Entries: 25
|
Re: Should Brees sit out training camp?
Taking it light and not going full-out with training is why injuries are more problematic and common in the NFL...
Especially at his age, intensive training and conditioning are even more important than ten years ago for him...
Then there's the whole developing chemistry and timing with his receivers to consider as well...
|
|
|
|
