Re: Should Brees sit out training camp? Taking it light and not going full-out with training is why injuries are more problematic and common in the NFL...



Especially at his age, intensive training and conditioning are even more important than ten years ago for him...



Then there's the whole developing chemistry and timing with his receivers to consider as well...