Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Should Brees sit out training camp?

Should Brees sit out training camp?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Do like Farve and take it light. Would be a shame for him to get injured and he is getting older. Already knows playbook backwards and forwards....

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-15-2017, 08:20 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,804
Should Brees sit out training camp?
Do like Farve and take it light. Would be a shame for him to get injured and he is getting older. Already knows playbook backwards and forwards.
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-15-2017, 08:34 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,605
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Should Brees sit out training camp?
Taking it light and not going full-out with training is why injuries are more problematic and common in the NFL...

Especially at his age, intensive training and conditioning are even more important than ten years ago for him...

Then there's the whole developing chemistry and timing with his receivers to consider as well...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Hot Seat? | Second "Greatest" Coach in Saints History Still Bitter »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83426-should-brees-sit-out-training-camp.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Should Brees sit out training camp? This thread Refback 07-15-2017 08:35 PM 1
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-15-2017 08:25 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-15-2017 08:23 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:53 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts