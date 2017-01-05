5 Saints who helped, and 5 who hurt themselves vs. Cleveland

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,699

Running back Alvin Kamara

The rookie running back from Tennessee validated his strong training camp by leading all rushers with 35 yards on four carries with a long of 22 yards. Kamara has flashed his solid receiving skills throughout camp, but Thursday night was a chance to show he can carry the ball in the regular offense, as well.







Receiver-return specialist Tommylee Lewis

The diminutive speedster from Northern Illinois had the highlight of the game. His diving 32-yard catch in single coverage against Darius Hillary was a thing of beauty and set up the Saints for what should have been the go-ahead score, but they stalled in the red zone. With return specialists like Ted Ginn Jr. and Kamara on the roster, Lewis needs to show he can contribute as a receiver to make the roster and he did that tonight with a game-high 128 receiving yards and 10 receptions with a touchdown.



WHO HURT THEMSELVES



Running back Travaris Cadet

The veteran running back is in the fight of his life to make the roster. The Saints gave him a lot of opportunities (six carries for 16 yards; one catch for 11 yards) to show his value, but there wasnt a whole lot there for him. Theres a reason he was in the game late in the third quarter.



