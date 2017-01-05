|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; WHO HELPED THEMSELVES Running back Alvin Kamara The rookie running back from Tennessee validated his strong training camp by leading all rushers with 35 yards on four carries with a long of 22 yards. Kamara has flashed his solid receiving ...
|08-10-2017, 11:02 PM
Threaded by SmashMouth
WHO HELPED THEMSELVES
Running back Alvin Kamara
The rookie running back from Tennessee validated his strong training camp by leading all rushers with 35 yards on four carries with a long of 22 yards. Kamara has flashed his solid receiving skills throughout camp, but Thursday night was a chance to show he can carry the ball in the regular offense, as well.
Receiver-return specialist Tommylee Lewis
The diminutive speedster from Northern Illinois had the highlight of the game. His diving 32-yard catch in single coverage against Darius Hillary was a thing of beauty and set up the Saints for what should have been the go-ahead score, but they stalled in the red zone. With return specialists like Ted Ginn Jr. and Kamara on the roster, Lewis needs to show he can contribute as a receiver to make the roster and he did that tonight with a game-high 128 receiving yards and 10 receptions with a touchdown.
WHO HURT THEMSELVES
Running back Travaris Cadet
The veteran running back is in the fight of his life to make the roster. The Saints gave him a lot of opportunities (six carries for 16 yards; one catch for 11 yards) to show his value, but there wasnt a whole lot there for him. Theres a reason he was in the game late in the third quarter.
read more on NOLA
|08-10-2017, 11:06 PM
Re: 5 Saints who helped, and 5 who hurt themselves vs. Cleveland
I didn't get to watch the game. But it looks like Tommylee the Flea was impressive. Good to hear. Kamara had a nice stat line. Watched some highlights.
