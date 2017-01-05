|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints training camp moving to Shreveport as early as next season? Oh, hell, yeah! Proposed complex includes plan for Saints training camp Roy Lang III, rflang@gannett.com Published 7:39 p.m. CT Aug. 22, 2017 | Updated 6:56 a.m. CT Aug. 23, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-23-2017, 07:32 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,238
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Saints training camp moving to Shreveport as early as next season? Oh, hell, yeah!
Proposed complex includes plan for Saints training camp
Roy Lang III, rflang@gannett.com
Published 7:39 p.m. CT Aug. 22, 2017 | Updated 6:56 a.m. CT Aug. 23, 2017
Included in Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler's presentation to city council Tuesday about a proposed $30-million sports complex to anchor a $100-million-plus mixed-use development site on the north side of downtown was previously undisclosed information about city officials' hope to make the complex home to the New Orleans Saints training camp.
The main tenant in the 3,200-seat arena would be the future G-League team for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the city also has its eye on the New Orleans Saints, an NFL franchise who owned by Tom Benson. Benson also owns the Pelicans.
In the drawings presented Tuesday are two football fields next to the arena labeled Saints Practice Facility.
According to local banker Rick Holland, who has helped broker a relationship between Shreveport and the Saints for more than 20 years, Mickey Loomis, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans and general manager of the Saints, was in town three weeks ago to tour the proposed site for more than just his basketball team.
(The proposal) has the fields and they are programming training camp in (the site), Holland told The Times. (The Saints) need 150 hotel rooms, 10 meeting rooms and two football fields.
All youd have to do to get camp next year is level that dirt (for the fields). The convention center says they can put an indoor turf field inside. The Saints can practice outside in the morning and inside in the afternoon. They dont have to get on the bus to go anywhere theyd go from their (hotel) rooms, to the meeting rooms to the practice fields.
Read the rest here ...
|
Views: 35
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-23-2017, 08:01 AM
|#2
|
BS Since 2003!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,199
Blog Entries: 5
|
Re: Proposed complex includes plan for Saints training camp
Released by CNN.... Tom Benson's cats.
|
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83952-proposed-complex-includes-plan-saints-training-camp.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Proposed complex includes plan for Saints training camp
|This thread
|Refback
|08-23-2017 07:35 AM
|1