|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2017 AT 11:07 AM | UPDATED MAY 1, 2017 AT 12 Sometimes improvements are made in ways that aren't immediately obvious and require time to appear. Each time a microphone was placed ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-02-2017, 08:25 AM
|#1
|
Rating: (0 votes - average)
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2017 AT 11:07 AM | UPDATED MAY 1, 2017 AT 12
Sometimes improvements are made in ways that aren't immediately obvious and require time to appear.
Each time a microphone was placed in front of a member of the New Orleans Saints front office this offseason, the interview almost always included an answer about how it was imperative to improve a pass rush that recorded 30 sacks last season.
Full story by Nick: Underhill: If you're miffed Saints didn't draft big-name pass rusher, consider this ... | Saints | theadvocate.com
|
Views: 20
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|