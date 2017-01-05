Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Underhill: If you're miffed Saints didn't draft big-name pass rusher, consider this ...

Underhill: If you're miffed Saints didn't draft big-name pass rusher, consider this ...

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2017 AT 11:07 AM | UPDATED MAY 1, 2017 AT 12 Sometimes improvements are made in ways that aren't immediately obvious and require time to appear. Each time a microphone was placed ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-02-2017, 08:25 AM   #1
Threaded by K Major
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,538

Blog Entries: 1
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM PUBLISHED MAY 1, 2017 AT 11:07 AM | UPDATED MAY 1, 2017 AT 12


Sometimes improvements are made in ways that aren't immediately obvious and require time to appear.

Each time a microphone was placed in front of a member of the New Orleans Saints front office this offseason, the interview almost always included an answer about how it was imperative to improve a pass rush that recorded 30 sacks last season.

Full story by Nick: Underhill: If you're miffed Saints didn't draft big-name pass rusher, consider this ... | Saints | theadvocate.com
Views: 20
Reply With Quote
Reply

« Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season | About the Joker RB thing »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:28 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts