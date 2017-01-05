Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Old 07-30-2017, 05:00 PM   #1
jeanpierre
Old 07-30-2017, 05:03 PM   #2
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
foreverfan and jeanpierre like this.
Old 07-30-2017, 05:08 PM   #3
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Pressure up front will go along way toward helping that too
Old 07-30-2017, 05:17 PM   #4
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
On Paper

I hope this transfers to the field
And we stay injury free

I recall Byrd being the second coming
Not that long ago
Old 07-30-2017, 05:32 PM   #5
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Learn how zone coverage works first.
Old 07-30-2017, 05:52 PM   #6
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Marcus Williams (bad pursuit angles) and Vonn Bell (getting burnt deep) are having their problems early in training camp...

I suspect they'll have some personal time with Dennis Allen, who's position specialty was safeties; Raphael Bush could always start as FS as well...

We're running alot of two deep safety looks; I suspect that's also because of the LBer depth, talent level...
Old 07-30-2017, 05:56 PM   #7
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Marcus Williams (bad pursuit angles) and Vonn Bell (getting burnt deep) are having their problems early in training camp...

I suspect they'll have some personal time with Dennis Allen, who's position specialty was safeties; Raphael Bush could always start as FS as well...

We're running alot of two deep safety looks; I suspect that's also because of the LBer depth, talent level...
Kenny Vacarro has been nonexistent too so far in training camp. It's early still but all this cover 2 is square peg-round hole stuff.
Old 07-30-2017, 06:00 PM   #8
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post





Old 07-30-2017, 06:04 PM   #9
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
Kenny Vacarro has been nonexistent too so far in training camp. It's early still but all this cover 2 is square peg-round hole stuff.
I don't know, Chris, just because we're not hearing Vacarro's name doesn't mean a bad thing...though I'd like to hear about the occasional INT or FF...
