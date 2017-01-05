|
|
|
|07-30-2017, 05:00 PM
jeanpierre
|07-30-2017, 05:03 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
|07-30-2017, 05:08 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Pressure up front will go along way toward helping that too
|07-30-2017, 05:17 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
On Paper
I hope this transfers to the field
And we stay injury free
I recall Byrd being the second coming
Not that long ago
|07-30-2017, 05:32 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Learn how zone coverage works first.
|07-30-2017, 05:52 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Marcus Williams (bad pursuit angles) and Vonn Bell (getting burnt deep) are having their problems early in training camp...
I suspect they'll have some personal time with Dennis Allen, who's position specialty was safeties; Raphael Bush could always start as FS as well...
We're running alot of two deep safety looks; I suspect that's also because of the LBer depth, talent level...
|07-30-2017, 05:56 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
Originally Posted by jeanpierreKenny Vacarro has been nonexistent too so far in training camp. It's early still but all this cover 2 is square peg-round hole stuff.
|07-30-2017, 06:04 PM
Re: Saints secondary is aiming to be the strength of the defense
