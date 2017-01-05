Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Chase Daniel...

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I think I am over this guy. I see nothing to get excited about. Another team let him bounce on his own over to us... they were not to excited about him either. Hand the back up clip board to Nassib and we worry about the position another year.

Chase Daniel...
I think I am over this guy. I see nothing to get excited about.

Another team let him bounce on his own over to us... they were not to excited about him either.

Hand the back up clip board to Nassib and we worry about the position another year.

Someone talk me into Chase because I am just not feeling it.
Re: Chase Daniel...
It is just like most teams not named the Patriots. If the starter is out for any period of time, we are done. Look at San Diego, Clemens looked terrible. Baltimore, Mallet is the backup, terrible. I can go on but you get the point.
Re: Chase Daniel...
Definitely looked off last night and was holding the ball way too long and not letting it fly. Although, Nassib didn't look that much better.

I'm even more surprised that Grayson didn't see any time whatsoever. Next week will be telling for sure and if Daniel and Nassib get the majority of the time it'll be safe to say they're letting GG go at the 53 man cut down.
Re: Chase Daniel...
I want McCown back, I wasn't too happy when he was released. If Dallas cuts McCown, I would be in favor of all 3 current backups being released and McCown re-signed.
Re: Chase Daniel...
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
I think I am over this guy. I see nothing to get excited about.

Another team let him bounce on his own over to us... they were not to excited about him either.

Hand the back up clip board to Nassib and we worry about the position another year.

Someone talk me into Chase because I am just not feeling it.
he stinks, really stinks.
Re: Chase Daniel...
Originally Posted by CharityMike View Post
It is just like most teams not named the Patriots. If the starter is out for any period of time, we are done. Look at San Diego, Clemens looked terrible. Baltimore, Mallet is the backup, terrible. I can go on but you get the point.
Yes but in Clemens defense that O-line is horrible. I think they didn't start Rivers to save his life for one more week.
Re: Chase Daniel...
Hard to say. The game plan is designed around Brees. Chase has more scramble ability and probably a stronger arm. Pats changed their games plans last year to account for no Brady. It worked.

Give Chase the starters and a game plan he is comfortable with and I bet he does a fine job.
Re: Chase Daniel...
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
I think I am over this guy. I see nothing to get excited about.

Another team let him bounce on his own over to us... they were not to excited about him either.

Hand the back up clip board to Nassib and we worry about the position another year.

Someone talk me into Chase because I am just not feeling it.
I agree he didn't look like a starting NFL QB.

Good thing thats not we want him for.
