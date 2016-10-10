|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; @alexmarvez Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis...
|
|
01-05-2017, 05:51 PM
#1
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,735
|
Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
@alexmarvez
Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis
01-05-2017, 05:51 PM
#2
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
FINALLY!!!
01-05-2017, 05:52 PM
#3
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,102
Blog Entries: 53
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
oh god waiting for all love to pour forth 1 2 3 ..................................
On the bright side a lot of coaches are going to be cleaning out their lockers all around the NFL so there should be some solid hires to come.
01-05-2017, 05:53 PM
#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,427
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Xmas in January, thank you Santa
01-05-2017, 05:53 PM
#5
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
LOL..we made thread at exact same time.
01-05-2017, 05:54 PM
#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,427
|
Re: FINALLY!!!
I am pumped for next season and I don't even know who replacing them
01-05-2017, 05:54 PM
#7
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: FINALLY!!!
01-05-2017, 05:55 PM
#8
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
01-05-2017, 05:55 PM
#9
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,735
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
01-05-2017, 05:56 PM
#10
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2012
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Posts: 229
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
YES! CHAMPIONSHIP!
