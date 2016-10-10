Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; @alexmarvez Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan &amp; James Willis...

Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
@alexmarvez
Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis
Thumbs up FINALLY!!!
Just saw breaking news on Fox8, Vitt, Johnson and Mcmahon Fired!!




Please post links as they become available.
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
oh god waiting for all love to pour forth 1 2 3 ..................................



On the bright side a lot of coaches are going to be cleaning out their lockers all around the NFL so there should be some solid hires to come.
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Xmas in January, thank you Santa
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
LOL..we made thread at exact same time.
Re: FINALLY!!!
I am pumped for next season and I don't even know who replacing them
Re: FINALLY!!!
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
YES! CHAMPIONSHIP!
