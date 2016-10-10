Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED

The New Orleans Saints made significant changes to their coaching staff Thursday. According to multiple reports, the team fired five assistant coaches, including longtime linebackers coach Joe Vitt. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is also out after a season with some costly errors on his unit.

The New Orleans Saints made significant changes to their coaching staff Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team fired five assistant coaches, including longtime linebackers coach Joe Vitt.

Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is also out after a season with some costly errors on his unit. Sporting News' Alex Marvez broke the story, which was confirmed by FOX 8.




The other coaches who won't be back in 2017 are defensive line coach Bill Johnson, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis.

Vitt, who was also the assistant head coach, was on Sean Payton's staff since 2006. He served as interim head coach in 2012 during Payton's season-long suspension, leading the Saints to a 5-5 record in the final 10 games of a 7-9 season. Vitt also served a six-game suspension that year related to the bounty scandal.


Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis


Thumbs up FINALLY!!!
Please post links as they become available.
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
oh god waiting for all love to pour forth 1 2 3 ..................................



On the bright side a lot of coaches are going to be cleaning out their lockers all around the NFL so there should be some solid hires to come.
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Xmas in January, thank you Santa
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
LOL..we made thread at exact same time.
Re: FINALLY!!!
I am pumped for next season and I don't even know who replacing them
Re: FINALLY!!!
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
YES! CHAMPIONSHIP!
