Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints made significant changes to their coaching staff Thursday. According to multiple reports, the team fired five assistant coaches, including longtime linebackers coach Joe Vitt. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is also out after a season with ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-05-2017, 05:51 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by RaginCajun83
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,735
Rating: (1 votes - 5.00 average)
The New Orleans Saints made significant changes to their coaching staff Thursday.
According to multiple reports, the team fired five assistant coaches, including longtime linebackers coach Joe Vitt.
Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is also out after a season with some costly errors on his unit. Sporting News' Alex Marvez broke the story, which was confirmed by FOX 8.
The other coaches who won't be back in 2017 are defensive line coach Bill Johnson, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis.
Vitt, who was also the assistant head coach, was on Sean Payton's staff since 2006. He served as interim head coach in 2012 during Payton's season-long suspension, leading the Saints to a 5-5 record in the final 10 games of a 7-9 season. Vitt also served a six-game suspension that year related to the bounty scandal.
@alexmarvez
Source tells @sn_nfl that @Saints have fired assts Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis
read more
Last edited by SmashMouth; 01-05-2017 at 07:16 PM..
|
Views: 335
|Latest Blogs
|
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update Last Blog: 10-26-2016 By: K Major
The Saints Bi-Week Fix for 2017 Last Blog: 10-10-2016 By: hagan714
|01-05-2017, 05:51 PM
|#2
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
FINALLY!!!
|01-05-2017, 05:52 PM
|#3
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,103
Blog Entries: 53
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
oh god waiting for all love to pour forth 1 2 3 ..................................
On the bright side a lot of coaches are going to be cleaning out their lockers all around the NFL so there should be some solid hires to come.
|01-05-2017, 05:53 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,427
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
Xmas in January, thank you Santa
|01-05-2017, 05:53 PM
|#5
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
LOL..we made thread at exact same time.
|01-05-2017, 05:54 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,427
|
Re: FINALLY!!!
I am pumped for next season and I don't even know who replacing them
|01-05-2017, 05:54 PM
|#7
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: FINALLY!!!
|01-05-2017, 05:55 PM
|#8
|
Realist
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mid City, New Orleans
Posts: 2,681
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
|01-05-2017, 05:55 PM
|#9
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,735
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
|01-05-2017, 05:56 PM
|#10
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2012
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Posts: 229
|
Re: Breaking News: Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED
YES! CHAMPIONSHIP!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80985-vitt-johnson-mcmahon-kwan-willis-fired.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|01-05-2017 06:25 PM
|2