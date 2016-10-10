Vitt, Johnson, McMahon, Kwan, Willis FIRED

Threaded by RaginCajun83 Hou Saints Fan Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Houston, Tx Posts: 4,735

According to multiple reports, the team fired five assistant coaches, including longtime linebackers coach Joe Vitt.



Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon is also out after a season with some costly errors on his unit. Sporting News' Alex Marvez broke the story, which was confirmed by FOX 8.









The other coaches who won't be back in 2017 are defensive line coach Bill Johnson, assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan and defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis.



Vitt, who was also the assistant head coach, was on Sean Payton's staff since 2006. He served as interim head coach in 2012 during Payton's season-long suspension, leading the Saints to a 5-5 record in the final 10 games of a 7-9 season. Vitt also served a six-game suspension that year related to the bounty scandal.





