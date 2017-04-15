triman 500th Post

Join Date: Mar 2003 Posts: 639

Post mortem 2017 draft CB Lattamore was a no brainer pick after a rash of offensive picks in the top ten..

OT Rameczk was a value pick .Most gurus had him in the middle of the first rd.Really surprised with pick of OK so early.Tackle depth was more critical than most thought. I am a big fan of picking good big guys and firmly believe that you win tackle to tackle He needs to come in and start to justify this pick.

FS Marcus Williams is quality player who made tons of plays in college gives quality depth and IMHO will win a starting job early.

RB Kamara is the joker back that Payton loves to create matchup with.expect him to catch a lot of screens ,run reverses etc... We have missed this dimension.Cadets days are numbered.Mark him now for your fantasy team.

OLB Anzalone Projects as a Will lb for the Saints.Athletic prototype player who has all the measurable traits Injury risk could be upgrade of healthy.We now have ten LBs on the roster. Special Teams is a place he could shine. Area of need pick.

ÐE Henderson productive at lower level ,great motor ,good measureables could be an effective tool.



I am disappointed that we didn't get a sure thing pass rusher . Otherwise it seems we added quality players at areas of need.

I would be talking to the JETS about Sheldon Richardson.