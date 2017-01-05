|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I can't help but wonder - did the Saints take a look at the guy who, if healthy (and indeed it is a huge, huge IF) is the ultimate Joker RB? There's a pretty good chance the injuries have put ...
|05-02-2017, 08:26 AM
|#1
About the Joker RB thing
I can't help but wonder - did the Saints take a look at the guy who, if healthy (and indeed it is a huge, huge IF) is the ultimate Joker RB?
There's a pretty good chance the injuries have put a damper on Jamaal Charles' career and he will be a shadow of his former self indeed. But if Charles has a second wind and could get his old self back, could you imagine what he and Brees could do playing together? Would this have been a better gamble than AP?
|05-02-2017, 08:52 AM
|#2
Re: About the Joker RB thing
Originally Posted by neugeyThat was my criticism of spending two picks, including a valuable second round pick on a slot back, scat-back, or now a joker (running back)...
Rather than spend that kind of draft capital, wouldn't it have been better to sign one or two veterans to compete in camp and bridge to next year's draft.
For where we slotted into after that trade, we could have added a number of players who would seen more snaps than Kamara will...
We could have had DE Jordan Willis, LG Dan Feeney, DE Chris Wormley, DE Dawuane Smoot, WR Cooper Kupp or LB Duke Riley...
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
