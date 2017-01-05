|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Per Ian Rappaport...
06-16-2017, 12:32 PM
#2
Breakin Records
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: Deville, Louisiana
Posts: 2,102
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Step on up Rookie !!
06-16-2017, 12:33 PM
#3
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,830
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
06-16-2017, 12:35 PM
#4
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,320
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Reports are it is a torn labrum. Been there, done that. I have lived with my left labrum being shredded 20 years ago. Painful. But, now we know where we are. Plenty of time to get the pieces in place. This may even create more continuity on the offensive line given how frequently Armstead was out over the past couple of years.
06-16-2017, 12:36 PM
#5
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,320
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Originally Posted by SaintFanInATLHELLOuch is right.
06-16-2017, 12:40 PM
#6
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,405
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Move Peat over to LT. The rookie to G.
Terron looking more injury prone than Willie Roaf.
06-16-2017, 12:43 PM
#8
500th Post
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 775
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
06-16-2017, 12:45 PM
#9
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 2,461
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
All the talent in the world but dude is made of glass.
Peat should play LT. No matter how good Ramczyk is, rookie at LT is not very smart. Even Armstead slowly became starter.
06-16-2017, 12:58 PM
#10
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,627
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Several starters out for a while. What are these guys doing to suffer these critical injuries? Not normal.
