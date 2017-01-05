Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)

Per Ian Rappaport...

Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Per Ian Rappaport
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Step on up Rookie !!
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Torn labrum. Ouch!

Source: Saints left tackle Terron Armstead out 4-6 months with torn labrum | Saints | theadvocate.com

SFIAH
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Reports are it is a torn labrum. Been there, done that. I have lived with my left labrum being shredded 20 years ago. Painful. But, now we know where we are. Plenty of time to get the pieces in place. This may even create more continuity on the offensive line given how frequently Armstead was out over the past couple of years.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Originally Posted by SaintFanInATLHELL View Post
Ouch is right.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Move Peat over to LT. The rookie to G.

Terron looking more injury prone than Willie Roaf.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Drafting Ramczk was a good move.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
Move Peat over to LT. The rookie to G.

Terron looking more injury prone than Willie Roaf.
Why? Ramczyk is a LT tackle.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
All the talent in the world but dude is made of glass.


Peat should play LT. No matter how good Ramczyk is, rookie at LT is not very smart. Even Armstead slowly became starter.
Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder)
Several starters out for a while. What are these guys doing to suffer these critical injuries? Not normal.
