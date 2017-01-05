AsylumGuido 1000 Posts +

Re: Armstead out 4 - 6 months (shoulder) Reports are it is a torn labrum. Been there, done that. I have lived with my left labrum being shredded 20 years ago. Painful. But, now we know where we are. Plenty of time to get the pieces in place. This may even create more continuity on the offensive line given how frequently Armstead was out over the past couple of years.