this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Twitter Well there it is fellas... No Nick Fairley....
06-26-2017, 03:42 PM
Re: Nick Fairley Placed on NFI
Time for Onyemata/Zimmer to step up!!!
06-26-2017, 03:42 PM
Re: Nick Fairley Placed on NFI
How is the cap affected?
06-26-2017, 03:46 PM
Re: Nick Fairley Placed on NFI
This blows!
