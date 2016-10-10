|
|
|
01-05-2017, 10:52 AM
|
|
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook
If the Saints can sign a right guard, hoping for Kevin Zeitler, this is gonna be a really exciting 2017...
SAINTS DEPTH CHART - 2017 Free Agency
OFFENSE
QB (2) 9 - Drew Brees, 7 - Luke McCown, 18 - Garrett Grayson
FB (0)
RB (3) 22 - Mark Ingram, 36 - Daniel Lasco, 23 - Marcus Murphy
WR (2) 13 - Michael Thomas, 11 - Corey Fuller
LT (1) 72 - Terron Armstead
LG (2) 75 - Andrus Peat, LG 73 - John Fullington
C (2) 60 - Max Unger, 66 - Jack Allen
RG (2) 65 - Senio Kelemete, 78 - Landon Turner
RT (2) 64 - Zach Strief, 67 - Avery Young
TE (3) 82 - Coby Fleener, 89 - Josh Hill, 84 - Michael Hoomanawanui, 85 - Jake Stoneburner, 45 - Garrett Griffin
SR (3) 10 - Brandin Cooks, 87 - Tommylee Lewis, WR 81 - Jordan Williams
DEFENSE
DE (3) 94 - Cameron Jordan, 77 - D.J. Pettway, 76 - Mitchell Loewen
DT (2) 98 - Sheldon Rankins , 93 - David Onyemata
NT (3) 95 - Tyeler Davison, 96 - Ashaad Mabry, 92 - Justin Zimmer
DE (3) 99 - Paul Kruger, 58 - Obum Gwacham, 61 - Royce LeFrance
SLB (2) 44 - Hau'oli Kikaha, 42 - Travis Feeney
MLB (2) 50 - Stephone Anthony, 52 - Craig Robertson, 00 - Adam Bighill
WLB (2) 59 - Dannell Ellerbe, 54 - Nate Stupar
LCB (3) 40 - Delvin Breaux, 46 - Ken Crawley, 39 - Taveze Calhoun
FS (3) 31 - Jairus Byrd, 48 - Vonn Bell, 43 - Jimmy Pruitt
SS (3) 32 - Kenny Vaccaro, 30 - Erik Harris, , 00 - Forrest Hightower
RCB (3) 25 - P.J. Williams, 27 - Damian Swann, 21 - DeVante Harris
KICKING
K (1) 3 - Wil Lutz
P (1) 6 - Thomas Morstead
LS (1) 47 - Justin Drescher
2017 FREE AGENTS
FB 29 - John Kuhn (UFA)
RB 34 - Tim Hightower (UFA)
RB 38 - Travaris Cadet (UFA)
WR 83 - Willie Snead (RFA)
WR 16 - Brandon Coleman (ERFA)
WR 19 - Jake Lampmann (ERFA)
LG 68 - Tim Lelito (UFA)
RG 73- Jahri Evans (UFA)
RT 76 - Tony Hills (UFA)
TE 86 - John Phillips (UFA)
DE 55 - Darryl Tapp (UFA)
DE 90 - Nick Fairley (UFA)
DE 91 - Kasim Edebali (RFA)
LB 97 - Sam Barrington (UFA)
LB 57 - Jason Trusnik (UFA)
LB 56 - Mike Mauti (UFA)
CB 28 - B.W. Webb (UFA)
CB 24 - Sterling Moore (UFA)
CB 37 - Chris Banjo (UFA)
CB 24 - Kyle Wilson (UFA)
SS 41 - Roman Harper (UFA)
FS 49 - Shiloh Keo (UFA)
FS 33 - Jamarca Sanford (UFA)
PRACTICE SQUAD
LB 53 - Brian Blechen
DB 39 - Taveze Calhoun
OT 79 - Rob Crisp
Key:
Projected Starter
Free Agent (UFA) Unrestricted Free Agent; (RFA) Restricted Free Agent; (ERFA) Exclusive Rights Free Agent
|
|
|
|
|
|
